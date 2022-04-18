Even the professional political fortune tellers could not imagine the destructions that took place in Armenia and Artsakh during the last 4 years …

Those who try to present the first decades of our independence only in bright colors are wrong. Let me answer very briefly, why? If the first 3 authorities of the Republic of Armenia were good, if the people accepted them, then in 2018 the events simply would not have happened …

Those who claim that the first 3 authorities did not have any success, those who think so are wrong. We had a unique achievement in our centuries-old history, in the person of the newly independent Republic of Armenia, the newly established Artsakh Republic, which had taken the path of self-determination, having a strong backing, a reliable guarantor of security, in the person of the Republic of Armenia, the Diaspora …

Those who claim that it was right for each newly elected government not to give a political assessment to the activities of its predecessor or predecessors are wrong. If such a thing had happened in our reality, we would have avoided this genocidal, state-destroying junta …

Mistakes as a powerful monetary signal caused a situation of political and human distrust in the people that the Armenian man trusted his future to a group of ignorant people, populists, arrogant and traitors who did nothing but be born in life and in a short historical period squandered what was gained by blood, the most precious. the lives of Armenians, for whose blood we all owe և responsibility …

In the conditions of deepening geopolitical turmoil on the planet, the unity of our people is the first and main condition for its salvation.

The time has come to fight with a concrete struggle, without advertising political views, for the salvation of the Homeland …