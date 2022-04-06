Dean of the Faculty of Agribusiness and Economics of the National Agrarian University of Armenia, member of the Eurasian Expert Club Eduard Ghazaryan is convinced that the state policy of Armenia in the field of agriculture should be radically changed. The expert stated this during the discussion organized by the Eurasian Club of Experts on “Opportunities and Prospects for the Development of the EEU in the Context of Collective Economic Sanctions against Russia”.

According to him, the integration processes in the Eurasian single market create the best preconditions for food exports, but the cultivated areas in the sphere of agriculture in Armenia are decreasing.

Eduard Ghazaryan is convinced that the official data on the trade turnover in the EEU area prove the attractiveness and vitality of the Eurasian market: exports to the EEU countries are growing at an accelerated pace. Therefore, it is necessary to increase the export of Armenian food to the EEU countries, to ensure export stability. That is why it is important to radically change Armenia’s state policy in the field of agriculture and to develop mechanisms for strategic development of the sector.

Today Armenia exports fresh fruits, vegetables, seeds, fodder, technological equipment to the EEU market.

Nelli GRIGORYAN