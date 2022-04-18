Former Armenian Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian provided the media with his next article on the current stage of the Karabakh settlement.

“The current situation in Armenia, in terms of being crucial, but not substantive, is similar to the situation of 1997-1998. Before delving into this comparison, let me mention at once that from the point of view of Armenia’s national interests, there is no comparison between Ter-Petrosyan’s “Pashinyan’s approaches.”

Nikol Pashinyan’s speech in the parliament is partly reminiscent of Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s article “War or Peace”, and the public discussions and debates following Pashinyan’s speech – the January 8, 1998 sitting of the National Security Council convened by Levon Ter-Petrosyan.

The sitting of the Security Council was extended. In addition to the Prime Minister Robert Kocharyan, the Minister of Defense Vazgen Sargsyan, the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Minister of National Security Serzh Sargsyan, the members of the Armenian National Movement, the leadership of Nagorno Karabakh headed by President Arkady Ghukasyan, the Minister of Defense Samvel Babayan and the Prime Minister Leonard Petrosyan participated. At that time, I was the First Deputy Foreign Minister and was invited to the meeting as the chief negotiator on Karabakh. At the sitting, Levon Ter-Petrosyan aimed to substantiate his support for the step-by-step version of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict presented by the Minsk Group in those days – to get the consent of the participants to process that proposal.

Ter-Petrosyan was convinced that the return of the regions adjacent to Nagorno Karabakh, with the exception of Lachin, to ensure the survival of the people and the territory of Nagorno Karabakh was in the national interests of Armenia and the Armenian people. Moreover, he considered that taking into account the geopolitical situation of those days, as well as the limited opportunities for the development of the Republic of Armenia, no other option could be expected.

His opponents’ objection was based on the fact that the proposed document did not even mention the future status of Nagorno Karabakh, leaving any clarification on the issue. Ter-Petrosyan, in his turn, countered that any mention or reference to the status of Nagorno Karabakh would inevitably include the principle of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, so it is preferable to refrain from raising the status issue at this stage.

Interrupting this heated and passionate argument, Ter-Petrosyan put me in a rather difficult situation, extending his hand in my direction, he said. “Let Vartan say, is it possible to ever receive a document referring to the status of Karabakh without fixing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan?” That surprised me. I was sitting at the table, in the role of a listener before that, and I did not expect to participate in the discussions.

Everyone’s eyes were on me, as if my answer was to decide the outcome of that meeting. And I said what I believed. “Mr. President, I think it is possible.”

My answer was based on my conviction that we had not exhausted our diplomatic capabilities, that the international conditions may not have been favorable for us in those days, but given the fluid situation in the world in those days, a lot could have changed in our favor, which happened. In the following years, the Minsk Group put on the table three proposals (the proposals of a common state, Key West և Madrid), which referred to the status of Karabakh, and in all three cases, outside Azerbaijan.

The key difference these days is that Ter-Petrosyan only offered to refrain from discussing the status, leaving it to the future. Pashinyan, apparently, tends to recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, if the security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh is guaranteed.

If in those days Ter-Petrosyan offered to bypass the status issue, today it is necessary to bypass it at all costs, to avoid signing a “peace treaty”, as it will inevitably fix the status of Karabakh being part of Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan, if he wishes, has solid and convincing arguments in front of everyone for not signing such a document.

First, from a legal point of view, this document will contradict the Constitution of Armenia, regardless of the decision made by the Supreme Council of Armenia in 1992. In order to sign or ratify such a document, the Constitution of Armenia must be changed, the decision of the Supreme Council must be annulled.

Second, such a right is not reserved for anyone. Having a majority in the elections does not mean gaining the right to make arbitrary decisions on an existential issue for the Armenian people.

Third, the people of Artsakh, whose physical existence is at stake, have been the main bearer of the deprivations, sufferings of the past decades, who have not given anyone the authority to decide their destiny, which was reaffirmed by the parliament recently adopted.

Fourth, there is a provision in the program of Pashinyan and the government approved by the National Assembly of Armenia regarding Nagorno Karabakh, according to which the realization of the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination should be pursued on the basis of the principle of “secession for salvation”, to which the Artsakh people have an unequivocal right.

As then, today I am more convinced that we have not exhausted our diplomatic opportunities. After the 44-day war, the Armenian diplomacy made almost no serious effort to achieve a pro-Armenian result. Even if we assume for a moment that the international conditions are not favorable, then the world is more tumultuous and uncertain than ever; simply, to put it mildly, it would be naive to determine the status of Artsakh in favor of Azerbaijan in these conditions.

The result of any negotiations must meet three conditions ․ it must be meaningful, effective և improve the relationship between the parties. The path chosen by the Armenian authorities can not meet any of these conditions. The speeches of Pashinyan and his teammates in the National Assembly about the readiness to lower the bar of Nagorno Karabakh’s political status, that is, to accept Karabakh’s belonging to Azerbaijan, have already closed all possibilities to reach an acceptable outcome through negotiations.

“The signing of such a document may establish friendly relations between the current authorities, ‘Azerbaijan,’ but it certainly cannot serve as a basis for friendship between the state of Armenia and the people of Azerbaijan,” the article reads.