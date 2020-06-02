‘It is much worse’: veterans of Hong Kong’s 2003 protests fear new law | World news

On 1 July 2003, within the center of a sweltering Hong Kong summer season, Mak Yin-Ting was amongst a crush of folks attempting to get into the tree-fringed Victoria Park. Sweating and crowded shut collectively, folks spilled out on to roads and highways the place they waited for hours.

The expertise was such an anomaly that one man climbed on prime of a garbage bin and shouted: “What the hell is going on?” He was shortly informed to close up and sit down, Mak remembers.

It was the sixth anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese management after greater than 100 years of British rule. Half 1,000,000 folks – a tenth of the inhabitants – had come to protest in opposition to an anti-subversion law they feared would make their metropolis extra like these over the border.

“It was astonishing. The turnout was beyond my imagination,” mentioned Mak, now 59, who was chair of the Hong Kong Journalists Association on the time.

It was the most important protest because the 1997 handover and a shock to each the federal government and its residents. Hong Kong’s supposedly apolitical center class – academics, attorneys, enterprise folks, journalists like Mak and others – streamed from the park to the seat of the federal government shouting: “We march for freedom” and “Power to the people!” They held indicators that mentioned: “Oppose Article 23”, shorthand for the laws, and photos of the then chief govt, Tung Chee-hwa, with pie on his face.









A mock bathroom with an image of Tung Chee-hwa at a pro-democracy rally on 1 January 2004. He ultimately stepped down. Photograph: Vincent Yu/AP



Even extra shocking was that it labored. Support for the invoice, anticipated to simply go Hong Kong’s legislature the next week, collapsed and in September it was withdrawn. A senior official that had pushed the law resigned and later, after extra protests, Tung additionally stepped down.

“We thought it was a people’s victory. That maybe we did have democracy and we did have freedom, and that if we stood up against pressure then we would succeed,” mentioned Chan, 31, who attended the rally along with his household as a teen.

Now, those that marched that day are witnessing the plan for a nationwide safety law – returned in a new, extra threatening type – to be imposed on them by the Beijing authorities. For many, it has been devastating – an indication of how far China will go to deliver them into line.

“We are so frustrated. It is very sad. You feel lost, and you don’t know what to do. I feel we are finally entering a police state,” mentioned Tsang, who is in her mid-40s and was on the 2003 protests. “It is much worse. This year is 10 times what we felt in 2003. It is very brutal.”

But for individuals who helped defeat the 2003 invoice, Beijing’s aggressive transfer additionally underlines the issue the Chinese management faces in attempting to deliver Hong Kong to heel. In the years since, whereas Beijing has grown extra authoritarian, calls for for democracy have grown in Hong Kong whereas protesters have solely grow to be extra organised and decided of their pursuit of political change.













A protest in a Hong Kong shopping center final week in opposition to the new nationwide safety law. Photograph: Kin Cheung/AP



“It is really contradictory how Hong Kong society has developed and how the Chinese regime is trying to shape its territory,” mentioned Chow, 43, who was additionally on the 2003 protests.

After these demonstrations, protests in Hong Kong grew to become extra frequent, calls for for actual elections grew, and NGOs, non secular organisations, skilled teams and odd residents grew to become extra concerned.

“It is fair to describe that moment in history as an awakening of Hong Kong civil society,” mentioned Alan Leong, a senior barrister and chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association on the time.

“We knew if we did not save ourselves we cannot count on the [Hong Kong] government or the Chinese Communist party to honour their promises. If we do not stand up for our own freedoms and human rights, we will lose them in no time.”

Since then, Hong Kong has seen a number of main protest actions, together with final 12 months’s demonstrations in opposition to authorized amendments to permit extradition to the mainland. The file set by the 2003 rally was damaged, with 1 million residents and later 2 million marching in opposition to the extradition invoice, now shelved. The arrests of greater than 8,000 folks and extreme police crackdowns haven’t stopped the demonstrations.













Anti-government protesters throughout the demonstrations in Hong Kong final 12 months. Photograph: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images



The new nationwide safety laws is geared toward lastly ending these protests. Written in Beijing somewhat than Hong Kong’s legislature, it is anticipated to be broader and extra draconian. Legal specialists and human rights advocates say it is going to permit authorities to silence authorities critics and restrict civic freedoms, akin to the best to protest.

The law, criminalising acts of subversion, terrorism, separatism and overseas interference, may very well be enacted inside the subsequent few months. While there is little that may be performed to cease it, specialists say Beijing is in for an extended wrestle.

“I think this will trigger a very strong and sustained resistance. People in Hong Kong have completely lost trust in the People’s Republic of China to honour its political promises,” mentioned Ming Sing, affiliate professor at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Beijing has repeatedly mentioned the new law is not going to impinge on the “one country two systems” framework that guarantees Hong Kong a “high degree of autonomy” or threaten the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents.

But few take consolation in these guarantees after watching the Chinese authorities below Xi Jinping tighten the already slim area for Chinese civil society over the previous couple of years. Threats to nationwide safety have been cited in lots of arrests of human rights attorneys, activists and different critics of the federal government.

“The Chinese regime is very different now. It’s very clear it is not tolerating civil society,” mentioned Chow.

Today, critics say Hong Kong would have been higher off approving the model of the law proposed in 2003. And some see the reintroduction of nationwide safety laws as a serious setback, a reversal of that victory 17 years in the past.













A protest on 13 July 2003 in opposition to the safety invoice. Photograph: Kin Cheung/REUTERS



But those that attended the protests disagree. Mak remembers being informed by Chinese officers in 2003 that if the invoice weren’t accepted then it could be stricter later.

“I told them: ‘You can’t tell me that I will die someday so I should commit suicide now,’” she mentioned. “I won’t regret participating. I think that is the characteristic of Hong Kong people. We will not accept things because of threats.”

Chan, who was half of final 12 months’s protests, additionally mentioned he’ll proceed. “It is the only thing we can do. We have to put up a fight,” he mentioned.

Others say China’s plan carries its personal dangers, from injury to Beijing’s status overseas to much more entrenched opposition inside and out of doors of Hong Kong over the long run.

“Many different rounds of battle have been waged. Along the way some have been won, some have been lost. The battle was won during that time but lost this time. History does not stop here,” mentioned Ming. “It is too premature to say that Hong Kong has lost entirely.”