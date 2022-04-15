With the signing of the Armenia-Azerbaijan-Russia trilateral agreement after the 44-day war in 2020, November 10, 2020 became another shameful border start point for Armenia, the NSS reserve officers’ union stated.

“Considering that instead of stabilizing and settling the situation after the signing of the agreement, the external and internal security threats against the Republic of Armenia become more acute, the inactivity and disorganization in the armed forces and the governing system lead to the subsequent disintegration of the army and statehood.” 13 generals and colonels of the NSS reservists demanded the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan.

Literally a day later, they were joined by about 30 high-ranking officers in the army and police, after which the process continued to grow, involving more than 80 high-ranking officers. It was on the basis of these developments that the idea of ​​creating a union of NSS reserve officers was born. Raising the authority of the structure, protecting the interests of reservist officers in state and local self-government bodies, the judiciary, solving social problems, etc.

The founding trio of the Union consisted of former First Deputy Director of the NSS, Lieutenant General Hrant Episkoposyan, former Deputy Director of the NSS, Lieutenant General Vrezh Arzumanyan, former Acting Director of the NSS, Colonel a council of officers, established structural subdivisions.

From the very first day of its formation, the “NSS Reserve Officers Union” NGO adopted a transparent working style in its public activities. It found its objective expression on the structure’s Facebook page. These were more than 320 publications on problematic topics for the country, which with their in-depth, unbiased analysis, comprehensive observation and combined presentation, clear, concise and thoughtful targeting quickly gained the attention of the general public and the media. turning the platform into a source of information, the priorities of which were the reliability, impartiality and efficiency of the material provided. These characteristics were and are largely due to the fact that the members of the union, as highly professional, reliable, holders of verified information, have achieved in the course of their activities.

In addition to these vital issues, the union not only focused on local government elections and their coverage, but also, in cooperation with the Zartonk party and Grom Security, participated in the local elections in Gyumri, recording the third result of the country’s authorities. as a result of universal control and rude intervention, if not excellent, at least a good result.

With the imperative to play a more active role in the life of the country and the society, the union has tried to expand the field of cooperation as much as possible. The meetings and discussions with the parliamentary opposition parliamentary factions, state and high-ranking officials, state, public and political figures, which are at the level of both individual and separate unions, are especially special. The structure has other examples of successful cooperation with organizations and individuals, they have been fixed by signing memoranda of joint activity, cooperating on different platforms. By the way, the visit to Iran was made outside the country in order to establish business relations with the local Armenian community.

Correspondence has been established with more than 50 institutions to raise funds to address statutory issues. The union has offered free legal services not only to a separate organization (Zartonk Party) but also to individuals at the individual level (Mikayel Hambardzumyan).

In this whirlpool of meetings, discussions, organizational problems, the active member of the union in general was not overlooked. Meetings with the former are almost monthly, due to the developments in the country and around it, the maximum possible is done to support the latter.

The union has made a special commitment to preserve the memory of the grateful people who formed the national security structure of the country, to respect them, to educate their generations with a high civic spirit. In addition, publications dedicated to them are made on the Facebook page, the “Invisible Front Fighters” electronic page has been created. In addition to all this, a book is being compiled, which, in addition to being selected by the union’s publications, will also reflect on the path taken by the grateful members of the country’s national security structure.

We can state that tangible work has been done for a year. However, it would be incomparably more effective if the union cooperated with state institutions, especially the National Security Service, to carry out statutory tasks. It is quite clear to us that such a position of state structures is exclusively conditioned by the position of the authorities of the day who do not tolerate dissent. Whereas in the case of a sober assessment of the realities, the authorities themselves should have been interested in ensuring the normal operation of the NGO, using its huge resources of knowledge and information, huge staff experience and experience, but in Armenia it is clearly too late to make sober decisions in favor of the state. time to act.

“Despite the existing problems and obstacles, the Union of NSS Reserve Officers will continue its active activities for the benefit of our homeland,” the statement reads.