Armenian men’s and women’s weightlifting teams will take part in the European Championship to be held on May 28 in Tirana, Albania.

The NOC has announced the composition of the teams.

Rafik Harutyunyan (Gyumri), Karen Margaryan (Etchmiadzin, both 81 kg), Andranik Karapetyan, Vardan Manukyan (both Echmiadzin, 89 kg), Ara Aghanyan (Gyumri), Davit Hovhannisyan (Echmiadzin) will be part of the men’s team at the European Championship. both – 96 kg /, Samvel Gasparyan / Gyumri, 102 kg /, Arsen Martirosyan / Echmiadzin, 109 kg /, Varazdat Lalayan, Gor Minasyan / both – Gyumri, + 109 kg /.

In the women’s team are Isabella Yaylyan (Yerevan, 55 kg), Tat Hakobyan (Yerevan, 76 kg), Hripsime Khorshudyan (Kasakh, 87 kg).