RPA Supreme Body member Eduard Sharmazanov wrote ․

“The weakening of Russia’s position in the region is fraught with the growth of the Turkish-Azerbaijani threat.

Today’s provocation in Baku is obviously connected with the deepening conflict between the West and Russia.

The Turkish-Azerbaijani enemy will try to use the ongoing conflict at an opportune time.

It is in Armenia’s interests to maintain and strengthen Russia’s position in the South Caucasus.

There are two powerful armies in our small region, Russian and Turkish.

The first of them is our ally, which protects the Armenian-Turkish border and the rest of Artsakh, and the second is our main threat.

Let me remind those who have false hopes with the collective West that their ships do not climb the Armenian mountains.

And recent developments have shown that at least at this moment Western ships will not even be able to enter Ukrainian ports.

“Consequently, the supporters of weakening Russian influence in the South Caucasus are involuntarily in favor of increasing Turkish-Azerbaijani influence.”