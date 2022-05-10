Due to the damage to the bridge on the Lusagyugh-Yeraskhahun section of the M3 highway in the M3 highway, the traffic on the road is carried out in one lane, with two-way traffic.

In the city of Goris, Syunik region It is foggy.

In the towns of Gan, Gavar, Gegharkunik region, in the part called “Meghri mountain” of Syunik region. snow.

About Lars:

According to the information received from the Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia ից According to the North Ossetia Crisis Management Center of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

MES: