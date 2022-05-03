Home Armenia It is conditioned by the inaction of the authorities that the prospects... Armenia It is conditioned by the inaction of the authorities that the prospects of Armenia’s economic growth are uncertain and do not inspire optimism. “Fact” |: Morning: By Thomas Delong - May 3, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail It is conditioned by the inaction of the authorities that the prospects of Armenia’s economic growth are uncertain and do not inspire optimism. “Fact” |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia The commander of the NSS border troops, who was fired during the hot days of the war, was given a new position. “People”... Armenia “Let me breathe, do it.” The demonstrator to the police | Morning: Armenia “You have a strong, real friend and partner in the United States.” Blinken to Mirzoyan | Morning: Recent Posts ‘Parade of dishonesty:’ GOP convention night 1 fact check Johnson pushes boosters as Omicron ‘tidal wave’ threatens UK Brokerages Have Given The Stocks Of COLL The Rating Of Hold The Prosecutor General of Georgia arrived in Armenia at the invitation of Arthur Davtyan.... I do not think that any document on the future of Artsakh will be... Most Popular “Fact”. Pashinyan and his entourage are in alarm. The CP members are... "Fact" newspaper writes. "The more the protests intensify, the more irritated the prisoners become. Some of them use such vocabulary about the... The ombudsman visited police stations to identify issues related to the exercise of the... The ombudsman's rapid response teams went to police stations to identify issues related to the exercise of the rights of detainees and to provide... The police illegally arrested about 30 members of the “Homeland” party. Arsen Babayan About 30 members of the "Homeland" party have been detained, party council member Arsen Babayan reports. "The police illegally arrested about 30 members of the"... The United States fully supports the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey. ... Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in the United States on a working visit, met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Ararat Mirzoyan... The meeting of Ararat Mirzoyan and Anthony Blinken took place in Washington RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan reported. Ararat Mirzoyan made a post on...