‘It is clear the threat from lone actors is growing,’ says Home Secretary

Martin Cooper said he had known Joe Richie-Bennett for four years and Mr Furlong for at the very least two, having met them at the Blagrave Arms in Reading – a pub where they were regulars.

Mr Cooper, who is leader of LGBT+ charity Reading Pride, added that Mr Richie-Bennett and Mr Furlong were “great supporters” and members of the community.

“Their loss is a tragedy to so many people,” the 36-year-old from Reading said.

“It was always a pleasure drinking and socialising and just being in their company.

“They should be remembered as exceptionally friendly gentleman who were always fun, engaging and a pleasure to be around.

“They were their particular little support network for anyone to offload their troubles and concerns and gave great advice.

“They will be sorely missed by myself personally and many in the community. Their loss is a tragedy to so many people.”

On Saturday’s attack, Mr Cooper added: “It was a horrific attack, a total atrocity to take unsuspecting people that way – it’s such a tragic loss of life.

“We need to ensure a thorough investigation is done to understand why and how this happened and to ensure it never happens to anyone else again.”