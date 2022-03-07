We get most of the grain in Armenia from Russia, but since Russia can impose restrictions, we will face a problem, said during the parliamentary briefings a member of the “Hayastan” faction, chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Vahe Hakobyan.

“During the government session, it was said that whoever has about 3,000 hectares of land, let him sow wheat, it is a slightly amateurish approach, because it is not possible to sow wheat or any other type of bread on every land and get it,” said Hakobyan.

Member of “Hayastan” faction Tadzos Avetisyan He also said that the risks of the “Russian-Ukrainian war” are obvious for our region.

“They already exist. But it can be stated that there are opportunities. “Objectively, there are opportunities to increase the economic potential of Armenia, to increase the investment potential, to stimulate exports to Russia and the EEU territory,” the MP said.

According to him, the government together with the Central Bank should do its best to neutralize the risks as much as possible, to create potential so that we make the most of the opportunities that are visible today.