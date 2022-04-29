The current epidemic situation in the Republic of Armenia due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is relatively stable, so the requirement to present a PCR test or vaccination certificate every 7 days when presenting to the workplace has lost its force. This was reported by the Ministry of Health.

In addition, the records of staff coronavirus diagnostic PCR examinations, staff coronavirus vaccination status, and medical contraindications were revoked.

At the same time, mass events (children’s events, movie watching, sports events, entertainment, performances), extracurricular activities were allowed in a number of institutions, ensuring the observance of sanitary-epidemiological rules at a minimum distance of 1.5 meters.

The change of the order was published today. The mentioned changes will enter into force on the day following their official publication.