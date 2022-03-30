“Freedom”. The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is disappointed that President Joe Biden is again proposing $ 24 million in assistance to Armenia in the 2023 draft budget, with no support for Artsakh at all. This is a wrong signal, says the speaker of the commission Elizabeth Chuljyan.

“Considering that the President himself signed a $ 45 million aid package to Armenia in 2022, he gave a clearly wrong signal to both the Armenian government and, in fact, the Azerbaijani government, because here we will see the continuation of the 2020 war, we will see until today. “The Azerbaijani government continues its offensive positions against both Artsakh and Armenia,” Chuljyan told RFE / RL.

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has called on the White House and Congress to at least double the aid to Armenia to $ 50 million. Another $ 50 million is offered by Hay Dat to Artsakh to help thousands of people who became refugees as a result of the recent war and ethnic cleansing in Azerbaijan.

“Here we see that the US government must play an important role in delivering support to Artsakh և first ․ 50 million aid to Artsakh, in order to be able to leave the 100 thousand who had to leave due to the attacks of Turkey and Azerbaijan, to be able to re-establish themselves on their native land. “Besides, we must continue to call for 50 million to go to Armenia so that the necessary work can be done here,” said the speaker of the Armenian National Committee.

For comparison, in next year’s draft budget, President Biden has offered $ 9.7 million in assistance to Azerbaijan. But the problem is that this amount does not include the allocations that Baku receives from the Department of Defense, it is not yet clear how much money Azerbaijan will eventually receive from the United States. According to a recent report, Azerbaijan has received more than $ 164 million from the United States over the past decade, but the impact of that amount has not been reported to Congress, as required by Article 907 of the Freedom Support Act.

Tatevik LAZARYAN

