Elizabeth Hurley is talking out in regards to the dying of her ex Steve Bing, a producer and movie financier who was additionally the daddy of Hurley’s 18-year-old son, Damian.

The actress and mannequin shared a collection of previous images of herself with Bing, whom she dated from 2000 to 2001, in an Instagram submit on Tuesday — someday after he died at age 55, reportedly by suicide. While Hurley and Bing had a sophisticated relationship — even bitter at factors — she revealed that that they had reconnected during the last yr. She mentioned she is going to keep in mind the “good, wonderful memories” whereas acknowledging that there have been additionally “tough times.”

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us,” Hurley wrote. “It is a terrible end.”

Hurley referred to as their “time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter.”

In closing, she revealed, “In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday,” which was April 4. “This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.”

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian Hurley in 2018. (Photo: Tristar Media/Getty Images)

Damian, Hurley’s solely baby, additionally broke his silence in a submit shared on the identical time.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news,” the mannequin wrote. “I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends.”

After Hurley’s very public cut up from Hugh Grant in 2000, she dated Bing, a actual property scion, and have become pregnant a yr later. While Hurley mentioned he was the daddy, Bing mentioned that they had been in a temporary, non-exclusive relationship. He called it Hurley’s “choice to be a single mother,” whereas saying he would assist the kid if it was his.

Story continues

After Damian was born in 2002, Bing launched a paternity court docket proceedings to determine that he was the dad, which left Hurley “extremely distressed,” however the DNA outcomes decided Bing was the daddy.

Damian later needed to battle to be included in his grandfather Dr. Peter Bing’s belief — and prevailed.

Hurley, who raised Damian solo, picked six godfathers for her son, together with Grant and Elton John.

Bing was discovered useless on Monday close to his luxurious residence constructing in Century City, Calif. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner said it was a reported suicide.

If you or somebody you recognize are experiencing suicidal ideas, name 911, or name the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or textual content HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

Read extra from Yahoo Entertainment: