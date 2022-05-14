“These actions of the law enforcement system are a political persecution aimed at silencing free speech,” Menua Soghomonyan, a member of the 5165 movement, told a news conference, referring to the arrest of public and political figure Avetik Chalabyan.

According to Menua Soghomonyan, all this is directed against Avetik Chalabyan, who has been making active speeches recently, appropriately criticizing the policy of the current authorities in all spheres, especially pointing out the failures in the security sphere.

It should be reminded that the court made a decision to detain Avetik Chalabyan, co-founder of the Arar Foundation, public and political figure, for two months.