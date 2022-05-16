The judge of the Constitutional Court, when presenting his Special Opinion many times, draws attention to the fact that the applications sent by the Government of the Republic of Armenia to the Constitutional Court are qualitative and appropriate. The application submitted to the government must be signed by a competent person, which was once again missing. This is the case when the case has been in court since February 28 and there was an opportunity to correct it. As it is known, the website of the Constitutional Court contains the e-mail address, the e-mail addresses of the judges. In connection with sending an application to those addresses, the Special Opinion raises the following question: how will it be clear to the applicant to the Constitutional Court that the application sent by him has reached the e-mail address of this or that judge and can it become a subject of examination of the case? :

The Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia A. Sargsyan. The Armenian side has joined this very important agreement, which was examined through a written procedure, with reservations, on the condition that Armenia will make a separate decision on the application of the provisions of the agreement to the states that will join the agreement. A separate clause stipulates the protection of confidential information without disclosing the information received under the agreement to another third party without the knowledge of the parties.

By the decision of May 3, the agreement complied with the current Mother Law. Judge of the Constitutional Court E. Khundkaryan expressed only his Special Opinion.

According to the judge of the Constitutional Court, “The Constitutional Court was not authorized to make a decision in this case, regardless of the content of that decision. The competent person could send the application to the CC electronically, if there were electronic-technical possibilities in the CC. This must be confirmed by a relevant legal act of the Constitutional Court. The legal act of the Constitutional Court should be available for the subjects applying to the Constitutional Court, by which it should be specified on which electronic platform the applications are accepted in the Constitutional Court. ”

The judge noted that in the case of this agreement, the applicant had not signed the paper application. The application was sent to the court by Mulberry electronic document of the government, while the Constitutional Court does not have a relevant legal act on the relevant technical capabilities of the CC, which confirmed that the submission of applications through the Mulberry electronic system is acceptable in the CC.

It is still not clear in the Constitutional Court by what means the court confirms or denies the fact that the submitted electronic document was signed by a competent person.

The combination of the CC law and the Law on Electronic Document and Electronic Digital Signature, according to the judge, shows that it is not credible that the application was signed, that the application should have been signed electronically by the government, which would have made it clear that the application was signed. indeed by the applicant or a person authorized by him.

Ruzan MINASYAN

The judge refers to the law, which stipulates: In order to ensure the access of individuals and legal entities to the provision of electronic services through the “Internet” network using electronic digital signatures, the state bodies must invest in their information systems by October 1, 2017 and sign relevant agreements with the mobile digital signature operators defined in Annex 2 – financial In case of lack of funds, if necessary, by August 1, 2017, submitting an application for financing based on detailed calculations to the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Armenia. The submitted application must include a proposal on the implementation of the necessary expenses at the expense of the general funds allocated to the relevant body by the 2017 state budget of the Republic of Armenia or a note on its impossibility. “I think that the submitted application should have been considered unsigned by a competent person,” the judge of the Constitutional Court noted, adding that in this case “there is no application submitted in a permissible manner that meets the requirements.”

“Aravot” daily

14.05.2022: