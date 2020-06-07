‘It got pretty dark and scary’

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Pete Davidson opened as much as anchor Tony Dokoupil about his father’s tragic loss of life on 9/11 and his previous struggles with suicidal ideas and despair. His points are referenced in The King of Staten Island, a brand new semi-autobiographical movie a couple of 20-something searching for his method in life. Davidson, 26, serves because the co-writer and star of the movie, which was directed by Judd Apatow.

Davidson’s firefighter father died whereas responding to the assaults on the World Trade Center in 2001. The Saturday Night Live, who was solely 7 on the time, spoke to Dokoupil about his realization that one thing was mistaken.

“I don’t remember the moment I found out, but I remember when I started to get curious, because a lot of his friends would be coming over. And he wasn’t over,” Davidson mentioned. “I started to put two and two together that maybe something was wrong.”

Davidson nonetheless considers his father’s loss of life to be one of many defining moments of his life.



“When people have something like that happen to them, often it’s like a dividing line in their life; there’s everything before, and there’s everything after,” noted Dokoupil. “Did you feel like even though you were only a kid, you were already a changed person?”

“Oh, yeah, absolutely,” Davidson responded. “One of my best friends is forever gone.”

A number of years later, Davidson turned to comedy. By the time he was a teen, he was doing standup at open mic nights in Manhattan. By age 20, he was solid on Saturday Night Live, a present he didn’t even understand was nonetheless on the air when he was requested to audition. The present modified his life “drastically.”

“It really, really changed my life,” he advised Dokoupil.

But as a result of he was considerably youthful than the remainder of solid, Davidson mentioned it felt a bit like “charity.”

“I was, like, 10, 12 years younger than everybody else. So, it felt like it was a joke,” he joked. “It felt, like, very Make-a-Wish-y!'”

Though Davidson rapidly turned a fixture on the NBC present, private points started to plague him off-stage. Describing himself as “very self-hating,” he shared that he turned suicidal by 2017. When requested by Dokoupil how shut he got to harming himself, Davidson mentioned he was “as close as you can get.”

“I mean, just, like testing the waters,” said Davidson. “And until I met the right treatments and met the right doctors and did all the work that you need to do to, like, not feel that way, it got pretty dark and scary.”

During one scene within the movie, Davidson closes his eyes whereas he’s driving on a busy street. It’s an expertise he mentioned got here from his actual life.

“Yeah, that’s true. I used to do that,” he told Dokoupil. “That’s horrible to say. But yeah, I used to close my eyes on a closed road, usually at night. And I would drive without a seatbelt.”

Despite his previous difficulties, channeling his individual experiences into the movie has been a “cleansing” alternative for Davidson, he added.

“I feel like I got to speak about it in the biggest way possible, and I could get my story out there. So I feel like, now I could, like, let it go,” he mentioned.

If you or somebody you recognize is having suicidal ideas, don’t hesitate to achieve out for assist. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.

