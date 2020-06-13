‘It fits at the heart of Black Lives Matter’: Grenfell survivors three years on – video | UK news

With the three-year anniversary of Grenfell happening in the midst of a global pandemic, the community is needing to adapt their usual way of marking and remembering what happened on 14 June 2017. This year they are needing to come together on the web. Guardian journalist Iman Amrani speaks to former Grenfell residents about life three years on, and about how precisely Grenfell is linked to Black Lives Matter, Windrush and Covid-19