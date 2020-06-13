‘It fits at the heart of Black Lives Matter’: Grenfell survivors three years on – video | UK news

With the three-year anniversary of Grenfell happening in the midst of a global pandemic, the community is needing to adapt their usual way of marking and remembering what happened on 14 June 2017. This year they are needing to come together on the web. Guardian journalist Iman Amrani speaks to former Grenfell residents about life three years on, and about how precisely Grenfell is linked to Black Lives Matter, Windrush and Covid-19
Most Popular
Seattle man, 70, beats coronavirus — then gets $1.1M hospital bill, report says
“I opened it and said, ‘Holy (expletive)!,” the Washington state resident recalled, in line with the Seattle Times. The 181-page bill came with a...
JPG to PDF: How to Convert Image to PDF for Free
If you convert JPG to PDF, you get two benefits — you can compress the PDF file, thus achieving an inferior file...
Database of Armenia’s Covid-19 patients and potential suspects hacked – reports – Panorama
A database of some 3600 Covid-19 patients and people who came in direct experience of them, has been hacked, Samvel Martirosyan, an expert...
San Antonio bar shooting: Eight people wounded
The Friday night incident started whenever a group that included the shooter was denied entry into a bar because they were intoxicated, the...
Hraparak: Pashinyan mulling defense minister’s replacement, ‘bewaring of a military coup’ – Armenian News
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been increasingly suspicious of all the senior government officials in the past months, his greatest fears being linked...
Greece extends ban on UK visitors
The Greek government has extended its ban on UK holidaymakers until June 30. The country, that is due to reopen to international tourism on...