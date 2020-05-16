‘It eats him alive inside’: Trump’s latest attack shows endless obsession with Obama | US news

President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump as soon as sat collectively within the Oval Office. “I was immediately struck by Trump’s body language,” wrote journalist Jon Karl in his memoir Front Row at The Trump Show. “I was seeing a side of him I had never seen. He seemed, believe it or not, humbled.”

It was November 2016 and, only for as soon as, Trump was not in command of the room, Karl remembers. Obama was nonetheless president, directing the motion and setting the tone. His successor “seemed a little dazed” and “a little freaked out”. What the 2 males mentioned of their assembly that day, solely they know.

But what turned clear within the subsequent three and half years is that Obama stays one thing of an obsession for Trump; the topic of a political and private inferiority complicated.

Observers level to a mixture of anti-intellectualism, racism, vengeance and primitive envy over every little thing from Obama’s Nobel peace prize to the dimensions of his inauguration crowd and social media following.

Ben Rhodes, a former Obama nationwide safety aide, tweeted this week: “Trump’s fact-free fixation on Obama dating back to birtherism is so absurd and stupid that it would be comic if it wasn’t so tragic.”

“Birtherism” was a conspiracy concept that Trump started pushing in 2011 (“He doesn’t have a birth certificate. He may have one but there is something on that birth certificate – maybe religion, maybe it says he’s a Muslim, I don’t know.”) . Nine years later, he has come full circle with “Obamagate”, which accuses his predecessor of working in league with the “deep state” to border Trump for colluding with Russia to win the 2016 election.

There is zero proof for this declare. Indeed, a case could possibly be made that the supposed “deep state” did extra to assist Trump than harm him when the FBI reopened an investigation into his opponent, Hillary Clinton, simply earlier than election day. When questioned by reporters, Trump himself has struggled to articulate what “Obamagate” means. Ned Price, a former CIA analyst, dubbed it “a hashtag in search of a scandal”.

But his allies within the Republican social gathering and conservative media are stepping as much as construct a parallel universe the place that is the large story and Obama is on the middle of it. Sean Hannity, a bunch on Fox News, demanded: “What did Barack Obama know and when did he know it?” Over the previous week, the channel’s primetime shows have devoted more coverage to the bogus crimes of “Barack Hussein Obama” than to the coronavirus pandemic – and Trump’s mishandling of it.



Trump has an issue the place I believe he’s simply jealous of the truth that Obama continues to be so admired Tara Setmayer



Tara Setmayer, a former Republican communications director on Capitol Hill, mentioned: “Donald Trump always need a foil. This riles up his base because they cling to anything that diverges responsibility for anything from Donald Trump over to someone else. And in this case Barack Obama is the boogeyman of the month.”

Beyond political expediency, there’s a extra profound antipathy at work. From the Iran nuclear deal to the Trans Pacific Partnership, from environmental rules to the Affordable Care Act, Trump has at all times gave the impression to be on a mission to erase his predecessor’s legacy. With few deep convictions of his personal, Obama turned a unfavourable reference level for Trump. Between 22 November 2010 and 14 May 2020, he tweeted about Obama 2,933 occasions, based on the Trump Twitter Archive.









U.S. President Barack Obama, proper, speaks as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump listens throughout a news convention within the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Photograph: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg through Getty Images



There are a couple of causes, argues Setmayer, host of the Honestly Speaking podcast. “First off, Donald Trump has an issue the place I believe he’s simply jealous of the truth that President Obama continues to be so admired. Number two, I believe he has an issue with individuals of shade who’re in authority that don’t do the type of track and dance that he desires them to do.

“Barack Obama is not a ‘shuck and jive’ person of color, and those are the kinds of people that Donald Trump seems to be attracted to if you look at who he surrounds himself with as far as minorities are concerned.”

Third, Setmayer factors to the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, the place Trump sat stony-faced and humiliated as Obama lampooned the Celebrity Apprentice host’s nascent political ambitions. Obama even pointed to a photoshopped picture of a Trump White House with resort, on line casino, golf course and gold columns.

“A lot of people think that this is where this all started,” Setmayer continued. “President Trump does not have a sense of humor, he’s not self-deprecating, and the White House correspondents’ dinner is a fun event where people make fun of each other, especially in politics.”



“This obsession, in fact, is totally rooted in racism.

Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, a civil rights advocacy group, mentioned: “This obsession, of course, is absolutely rooted in racism. Some of the accusations have been deeply racialized, from the questioning of Obama’s intelligence to talking about how much basketball he plays to questioning his birthplace and citizenship.”

Trump has shredded many norms, together with that of presidents sustaining a respectful contact with their predecessors. He has dismissed the thought of looking for Obama’s enter in the course of the coronavirus pandemic. For his half, Obama has rigorously chosen his moments to sentence sure choices or insurance policies with out mentioning Trump by title.

But tensions flared final week when a tape leaked of Obama on a personal convention name with about 3,000 alumni of his administration, describing Trump’s management within the pandemic as “an absolute chaotic disaster”. He additionally warned a justice division transfer to drop prices in opposition to Trump’s former nationwide safety adviser Michael Flynn, who admitted mendacity to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in the course of the presidential transition, signifies that “the rule of law is at risk”.













Trump and his spouse Melania with Barack and Michelle Obama on the inauguration in January 2017. Photograph: Rob Carr/Getty Images



Trump has described Flynn as a wronged “hero” and argued that Obama and his vice-president, Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for November’s election, ought to “pay a big price” for supposedly derailing the retired basic’s profession. Critics recommend that the president is looking for to weaponise the justice department for electoral achieve.

Matthew Miller, a former director of the workplace of public affairs on the division, mentioned: “In terms of any real action against Barack Obama, he obviously doesn’t have anything to worry about. But when you look at what’s happened at the justice department with the complete politicisation of that department, I think it’s quite possible that they’re going to be coming after people from the Obama administration, using the criminal justice process any way they can.”



The 2016 rally chants of “Lock her up!” may be changed by “Lock him up!”

It can be one of many gravest penalties of Trump’s Obama obsession. Miller added: “There’s some racism there but, most of all, it’s driven by the fact that Obama has the thing that Trump has always craved but never achieved, and that’s respect. I’ve always thought that the respect that Barack Obama gets from people in this country and around the world is something that just eats Trump alive inside.”

Obama issued a tweet on Thursday that contained one phrase: “Vote.” He is expected to campaign vigorously for Biden, wooing voters who crave a return to what they noticed because the dignity and stability of his period. But his presence can be prone to be inverted by Trump to rally his base with darkish warnings that, like Clinton earlier than him, Biden would successfully signify a 3rd time period of Obama. The 2016 rally chants of “Lock her up!” may be changed by “Lock him up!”

The 2020 election might but flip right into a remaining showdown between Obama and Trump, even when solely one among their names is on the poll.

It will likely be a conflict of opposites: one a mixed-race cerebral lawyer who has been married to the identical girl for almost three a long time and publishes annual lists of his favorite books; the opposite a white billionaire and actuality TV star who wed 3 times and measures success in TV rankings. Where one is famend for elegant turns of phrase and shedding tears after mass shootings, the opposite serves up jumbled phrase salads and schoolboy spelling errors and has struggled to point out empathy for the coronavirus lifeless.

Michael D’Antonio, a political commentator and writer of The Truth About Trump, mentioned: “There’s so much that separates them, it’s hard to imagine two presidents more different. It’s very obvious Trump is continually comparing himself with Obama in his own mind. Obama’s over his head, over his shoulder, always looming as the guy who could speak in paragraphs and juggle more than one thing at once and deal with them effectively.”