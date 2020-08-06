‘It came alive:’ NASA astronauts describe experiencing splashdown in SpaceX Dragon

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken explained in information what it seemed like and seemed like when Space X’s spacecraft came roaring pull back to Earth for an effective crash in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

The astronauts stated they were shocked by how comparable the experience was to what Space X had actually prepared them for.

The astronauts responded to concerns from NASA’s Johnson Space Center on Tuesday for the very first time considering that they landed back on their house world.

Hurley and Behnken introduced on the Space X Dragon pill, nicknamed Endeavour, from Kennedy Space Center on May 30, getting here on the International Space Station the next day. The launch marked the very first human spaceflight from Florida’s coast in almost 9 years.

After more than 2 months in area, the duo travelled back to Earth in Dragon Endeavour in about 19 hours, sleeping over night in the spacecraft prior to the splashdown.

The landing Sunday went efficiently by all accounts as the spacecraft gradually came down into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola all while Tropical Storm Isaias was barreling up Florida’s Atlantic coast. The occasion significant the first spacecraft splashdown in 45 years.

Behnken and Hurley both stated the videos Space X revealed them of what they would see and hear and when they would experience it were really precise. The …