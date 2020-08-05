‘It came alive:’ Astronauts recount wild ride home on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon

By Joey Roulette

(Reuters) – U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, home 2 days from a landmark objective as NASA’s very first crew to fly an independently developed lorry into orbit, stated on Tuesday the loud, disconcerting ride they experienced through Earth’s environment prior to a safe landing at sea.

Their splash-down on Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida – a mode of return for human spaceflight last utilized by NASA 45 years ago – topped the very first launch of astronauts from U.S. soil in 9 years.

At a press conference from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, their very first comprehensive public remarks because coming home, Behnken, 50, and Hurley, 53, explained the tense last minutes of their 64- day journey.

The duo withstood remarkable, jolting forces as the Space X-built Crew Dragon, an acorn-shaped lorry that had actually brought them to the International Space Station, fired rocket thrusters to slow its descent for re-entry, then pierced the external environment.

“It came alive,” Behnken informed press reporters of the almost 12- minute thruster burn. “It doesn’t sound like a machine, it sounds like an animal coming through the atmosphere.”

As the pill spotted much deeper through the sky, climatic friction burnt the protective heat guard of the plunging Crew Dragon to 3,500 Fahrenheit (1,927 Celsius), slowing its rate of descent to 350 miles per hour (563 kph).

At that point, the very first of 2 sets of parachutes were released, suddenly breaking the pill’s speed even more – a period that felt “extremely …