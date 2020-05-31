Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of the town of Chicago, Illinois, misplaced it on President Donald Trump on Thursday in response to his tweets concerning the riots in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” Trump had tweeted. “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty, and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

This tweet was sufficient to trigger Mayor Lightfoot to return utterly unhinged. “We see the game he’s playing because it’s so transparent and he’s not very good at it,” she fired again, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “He wants to show failures on the part of Democratic local leaders to throw red meat to his base. His goal is to polarize, to destabilize local government and inflame racist urges. And we can absolutely not let him prevail.”

“I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump. It’s two words: It begins with F and ends with you,” Lightfoot added.

For these searching for the clip of @chicagosmayor Lori Lightfoot telling President @realDonaldTrump “f— you,” right here ya go. pic.twitter.com/bbGCxXZ09U — Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) May 29, 2020

Tensions have been increased than ever over the previous few days, stemming from the dying of George Floyd who tragically died in police custody on Monday in Minneapolis. Trump has since known as for the Department of Justice to analyze Floyd’s dying. One amongst 4 of Floyd’s arresting officers has been arrested for his homicide, but violent riots have continued in Minneapolis and plenty of different cities throughout the United States.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on May 30, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

