The analysts working at Wall Street have already expected the stocks of ISTR to post an EPS of $0.32 for the entire quarter. According to reports, two analysts working on the firm have already provided detailed estimates on the earnings of the company, with the lowest estimate forming in at around $0.29, while the highest one comes in at $0.36.

The company did post an EPS of $0.39 the previous year, so it indicates a negative annual growth rate of about 17.9%. The company will be posting its next quarterly report on the 28th of January.

The Quarterly Earnings of ISTR

On average, the analysts are expecting the company to post an EPS of $1.15 for the entire year, with the EPS moving in from $1.13 to about $1.18. For the upcoming year, the analysts would be expecting an EPS of $1.24, with the same estimates moving in from $0.94 to $1.44.

The stocks of ISTR did post their quarterly earnings report on the 22nd of October. The provider of financial services had reported an EPS of $0.35 on the firm for the quarter, which was more than the consensus estimate of $0.29. The revenue earned by the firm in this period was $22.11 million, which was more than the analyst estimate of $21 million. The net margin of the company is 12.15%, with the return on its equity at 5.51%.

There have been quite a few brokerage firms that have commented on the stocks of ISTR. DA Davidson has already cut the shares of the company from a rating of ‘buy’ to a rating of ‘neutral’, along with a price target of $15 in a 15th September research report. Zacks Investment Research, too, upgraded the shares of the company from a rating of ‘hold’ to a rating of ‘buy’ with a $14 price target on the firm.