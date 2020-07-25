Istanbul Convention: Poland to leave European treaty on violence against women

Image copyright

Poland is to withdraw from a European treaty focused on avoiding violence against women, the nation’s justice minister revealed on Saturday.

Zbigniew Ziobro stated the file, referred to as the Istanbul Convention, was “harmful” due to the fact that it needed schools to teach kids about gender.

He included that reforms presented in the nation over the last few years supplied enough security for women.

Thousands of women have actually objected at the relocation in cities throughout Poland.

Mr Ziobro stated the federal government would officially start the procedure of withdrawing from the treaty, which was validated in 2015, on Monday.

He argued that the convention broke the rights of moms and dads and “contains elements of an ideological nature”.

The judgment Law and Justice (PiS) celebration and its union partners are carefully lined up to the Catholic Church, and the federal government has actually assured to promote standard household worths.

President Andrzej Duda was re-elected previously this month following a project in which he explained the promo of LGBT rights as an “ideology” more devastating than communism.

Thousands of individuals, primarily women, took to the streets of the capital Warsaw on Friday to project against the withdrawal from the IstanbulConvention

“The aim is to legalise domestic violence,” Magdalena Lempart, an organiser of a march in the city, informed Reuters news company.