The match between Istanbul Basaksehir and PSG in the group stage of the Champions League got suspended after players of both teams vacated the pitch due to usage of racial language by the match official towards the assistant coach of Istanbul Basaksehir. The Turkish team players were furious with Sebastian Coltescu, the fourth official from Romania who used racial language against Pierre Webo, an assistant coach from Cameroon.

Webo was later sent off by Ovidiu Hategan, the Romanian referee at PSG’s home ground.UEFA has announced that this match will resume on Wednesday from 6:55 PM in Paris’s time. The match will have new officials. Further UEFA has appointed one disciplinary inspector for investigating the incident. The red card shown to Webo has also been frozen at this moment.

PSG And Istanbul Basaksehir’s Reaction On Social Media

The club’s Twitter feed has also mentioned the incident. Danny Makkelie will be the new referee along with Mario Diks, Dutch, Marcin Boniek, Polish, and Bartosch Frankowsky, Polish. Coltescu was caught on the camera referring to Webo as the black one. Webo was protesting against a decision of the referee.

Demba Ba, Istanbul Basaksehir substitute protested to Hategan. Presnel Kimpembe, PSG defender immediately decided to head in after this incident. UEFA offered to swap the official but the Turkish side wanted the referee completely out of the match. Basaksehir posted UEFA’s banner reading “No to Racism” which was then retweeted by the French side.

Kimpembe and Mbappe also showed their support for Webo on Twitter. Football Federation of Turkey also showed their support on Twitter. After the game, PSG tweeted that any form of racism is completely unacceptable. Roxana Maracineanu, Sports Minister, France also showed support for the players’ decision to get off the ground.

Despite the match getting abandoned, PSG qualified for the knockout round of the Champions League after RB Leipzig defeated Manchester United.