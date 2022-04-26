On April 25, a consultation was convened in Syunik Marzpetaran, which was attended by the principals of the Marz secondary schools and the heads of sports and cultural institutions subordinated to the Marzpetaran, employees of the Marzpetaran.

Welcoming the participants of the meeting, Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan mentioned that the field of education has been, is and will be one of the main pillars of state building, and those present have a very important mission in this regard.

In his speech, the head of the region made a number of emphases, presenting his considerations, demands, approaches to the work of the educational institutions and the forthcoming programs of the regional government in the field.

Ryukasyan mentioned that especially the schools of remote, border and small villages will be in the center of special attention, highlighted the image of the teacher in the eyes of the student, considered inadmissible the existence of other deviant phenomena outside the educational topic in the schools.

“Try to help children and discover in them the gifts and abilities that they may not even know exist ․ “Schools with talents and outstanding students in various fields will have a unique approach on our part,” said the governor.

During the meeting, Mary Gandalyan, Head of the Department of Education, Culture and Sports of Syunik Marzpetaran, referred to the current working issues and activities of the Marz education system, summed up the results of the subject Olympiads, spoke about a number of legal, organizational and methodological issues. Ways to solve problems.

The principals present at the meeting also asked questions, made suggestions and presented the existing problems in the schools to Robert Ghukasyan.

At the end of the meeting, the Deputy Governor of Syunik Hayk Harutyunyan spoke about the organization of the nationwide clean-up on April 30 in the republic and the necessary works in that direction.

Syunik Marzpetaran