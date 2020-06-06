Issues related to modernization of video surveillance systems discussed in Artsakh – Panorama

Artsakh Defense Minister chaired on Saturday a web-based session of the Military Council. As the press service on the protection ministry reported, points related to elevating the effectivity of fight obligation, modernization of the video surveillance systems, engineering provide, furnishing of focus areas, safety of the troops and their motion had been discussed.

The Military Council attended by deputy commanders of the Defense Army, heads of Army subdivisions and navy bases, addressed actions to enhance the continuing actions in the sphere and outlined the street map of actions in its conclusions.

