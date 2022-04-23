On April 22, the representatives of the NA NA factions met with the officials of Stepanakert Municipality, members of the Council of Elders, heads of educational institutions.

Issues related to external challenges, the status of Artsakh and security issues were discussed.

City officials, led by Mayor Davit Sargsyan, raised their concerns.

Yesterday the parliamentary forces paid joint visits to the regions of the republic, met with the voters, presented the problems facing our country, gave appropriate assessments.

The deputies assured that they are ready to unite around overcoming the existing challenges, called for being united.

