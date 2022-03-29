On March 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defense and held a working meeting with the participation of the command staff of the Defense Army and other law enforcement agencies.

In his speech, the President first of all praised the courage shown by the Defense Army, other law enforcement agencies and volunteers in the defense of the Homeland. The President paid tribute to the memory of the fallen servicemen, noting that each of them had portrayed himself as a true hero.

Touching upon the recent developments in the military-political situation, Arayik Harutyunyan stressed that the recent military-psychological aggression of Azerbaijan against the settlements and the civilian population of Artsakh is conditioned primarily by foreign policy processes. The participants were introduced to the main work carried out by the Artsakh authorities around the clock and at various levels to stabilize the situation, defuse the situation and return the Azerbaijani troops to their starting positions.

A number of issues related to the country’s defense capabilities were discussed during the meeting. The President has given new instructions in that direction.

STAFF OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC