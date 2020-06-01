ISRO Congratulates NASA and SpaceX for Their ‘Historic’ Manned Mission

Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday congratulated NASA and SpaceX for their manned mission and termed it as “historic.”

“Congratulations to #NASA and #SpaceX for historic first launch of manned mission after 2011. Great job !” ISRO tweeted.

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft with two NASA astronauts on Sunday efficiently docked with the International Space Station after a historic launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking the daybreak of a brand new age in business house journey.

Saturday’s liftoff additionally assumes significance because it marks the launch of people into orbit from US soil for the primary time in practically a decade.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley had lifted off at 3:22 pm EDT Saturday (12:52am IST Sunday) atop the corporate’s Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

India too is getting ready for its first manned house mission Gaganyaan.

The Rs. 10,000-crore formidable mission is anticipated to be launched in 2022, the yr of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

Four Indian Air Force fighter pilots are at present present process coaching in Moscow, and are going to be the potential candidates for the Gaganyaan mission.