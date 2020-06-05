Israel’s West Bank plans condemned by leading British Jewish figures | World news

Some of essentially the most outstanding and revered names in British Jewry have raised alarm over the Israeli authorities’s plans to annex elements of the West Bank, saying such a transfer can be an existential menace to Israel.

Among greater than 40 signatories of an unprecedented letter to the Israeli ambassador to the UK are Sir Ben Helfgott, one of many best-known Holocaust survivors in Britain; the historians Sir Simon Schama and Simon Sebag Montefiore; the previous Conservative international secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind; the lawyer Anthony Julius; the philanthropist Dame Vivien Duffield; the scientist Lord Robert Winston; the previous MP Luciana Berger; the Times columnist Daniel Finkelstein; and the creator Howard Jacobson.

Their letter to Mark Regev, conveying “concern and alarm” in regards to the pledge by Israel’s new coalition authorities to increase its territory over swaths of the West Bank, is the newest indication of mounting disquiet amongst British Jews over the plan.









The signatories say their considerations are “shared by large numbers of the British Jewish community, including many in its current leadership, even if they choose not to express them”.

The letter says: “We are but to see an argument that convinces us, dedicated Zionists and passionately outspoken pals of Israel, that the proposed annexation is a constructive step. Instead, it might in our view be a pyrrhic victory intensifying Israel’s political, diplomatic and financial challenges with out yielding any tangible profit.

“It would have grave consequences for the Palestinian people most obviously. Israel’s international standing would also suffer and it is incompatible with the notion of Israel as both a Jewish and democratic state.”

The transfer can be seen as proof of Israel’s rejection of a negotiated peace settlement involving the creation of a Palestinian state alongside the Israeli state. This would inflame tensions domestically and trigger regional destabilisation, the letter says.

“The damage to Israel’s international reputation … will be enormous,” the letter says, mentioning that the UK authorities has stated it can oppose the annexation plan, and that the proposed transfer would bolster requires boycotts and sanctions towards Israel.

“The impression on diaspora Jewry and its relationship with the state of Israel would even be profound. The British Jewish neighborhood is an overwhelmingly Zionist neighborhood with a passionate dedication to Israel. We proudly advocate for Israel however have been helped in doing so by Israel’s standing as a liberal democracy, defending itself as essential however dedicated to sustaining each its Jewish and democratic standing.

“A policy of annexation would call that into question, polarising Jewish communities and increasing the divisive toxicity of debate within them, but also alienating large numbers of diaspora Jews from engaging with Israel at all. Under these circumstances, the commitment to Israel that has been such a vital glue in sustaining and uniting Jewish communities, as well an asset for Israel, will decline.”

The letter provides: “If asked to make the case for West Bank annexations, however, we will not be able to do so.”

The coverage “not only lacks merit, but would pose an existential threat to the traditions of Zionism in Britain, and to Israel as we know it”.

The letter comes after the Board of Deputies of British Jews rejected demands that it condemn the proposed annexation of elements of the West Bank, saying: “We don’t take sides in Israeli politics.”

Last month, more than 500 Jewish students and youth movement members referred to as on the board to talk out towards unilateral annexation. Their letter was adopted by another signed by a whole bunch of “British Jews who support Israel’s right to thrive as a Jewish and democratic state”, together with 10 rabbis and the Labour peer Jeremy Beecham. It stated: “The board’s statements of support for a two-state solution are worth nothing if the board fails to speak up against a unilateral move of annexation.”

More than three dozen deputies, or representatives, to the umbrella organisation additionally referred to as on the board to sentence the plan.