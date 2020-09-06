Israel’s Tower Semi halts some operations after cyber attack By Reuters

©Reuters



JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli chip producer Tower Semiconductor (TA:-RRB- stated on Sunday some of its systems were struck by a cyber attack and as an outcome it was postponing some servers and production operations.

“Tower has notified relevant authorities, and is working closely with law enforcement organizations and with a leading team of worldwide experts, coordinated with its insurance providers, in order to recover the impacted systems as soon as possible,” the business stated in a declaration.

“The company has implemented specific measures to prevent the expansion of this event. At this point there is no assessment as to the actual effect on the company,” it stated, without using information on the nature of the attack.

Tower Jazz specialises in analogue chips utilized in vehicle, mobile, facilities, medical and aerospace and defense markets.