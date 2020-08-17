Israel’s president invites UAE’s de facto leader to Jerusalem By Reuters

©Reuters The nationwide flags of Israel and the United Arab Emirates flutter along a highway following the contract to formalize ties in between the 2 nations, in Netanya



By Jeffrey Heller

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s president on Monday welcomed the United Arab Emirates’ de facto leader to go to Jerusalem, applauding his function in accomplishing a “noble and courageous” offer to normalise relations in between Israel and the UAE.

Both nations revealed on Thursday they would create official ties under a U.S.-sponsored offer whose application might modify Middle East politics varying from the Palestinian concern to handling Iran, the typical opponent of Israel and Gulf Arabs.

The offer drew anger and discouragement in much of the Arab world and Iran however a peaceful welcome in the Gulf.

“In these fateful days, leadership is measured by its courage and ability to be groundbreaking and far-sighted,” Israeli President Reuven Rivlin composed in a letter to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

“I have no doubt that future generations will appreciate the way you, the brave and wise leaders, have restarted the discourse on peace, trust, dialogue between peoples and religions, cooperation and a promising future,” Rivlin composed.

“On behalf of individuals …