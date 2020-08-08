Israel’s Netanyahu seeks to form new party – Middle East Monitor

Yedioth Ahronoth exposed on Friday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is looking for to form a new right-wing party.

The paper reported that: “The aim is to participate in the coming elections.” The paper estimated sources in the judgment Likud Party as mentioning: “The move aims to allow another right-wing party separate from Likud to increase the votes of the right-wing bloc in the upcoming elections to reach 61 members, without the need for parties from outside it.”

“Netanyahu unofficially seeks to form a new right-wing party, led by one of his former aides, Haim Bibas, who is the mayor of Modi’in and head of its local authority,” included the paper.

It asserted: “Netanyahu does not trust the entire parties of the right-wing bloc, and he cannot be sure that he will have a 61-member bloc in the Knesset, so he works behind the scenes to establish a right-wing party that gets several seats, and guarantees him a majority in the Knesset.”

The paper likewise clarified: “Netanyahu has actually carried out 3 Knesset election rounds in which the bulk is not settled in such a method that he can pick his ministers totally, which Netanyahu thinks that this action will permit the new party to soak up the dissatisfied citizens following the failures of handling the COVID-19 …