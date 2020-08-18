Israel’s Netanyahu has not abandoned West Bank annexation – Middle East Monitor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that he has not abandoned plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank.

In an exclusive interview with Israel Hayom, Netanyahu said: “For three years, I worked toward sovereignty. I inserted it into President Trump’s peace plan.”

“According to the American plan, Israel will receive 30% of Judea and Samaria [the West Bank] – 10 times more than any other plan – without uprooting communities [illegal settlements] and retaining territory vital to Israel’s security.”

Netanyahu reiterated that the American plan “hasn’t changed. I made it happen.”

He added: “It’s true that immediately after the announcement of the Trump plan I wanted to present it to the government and they [Americans] wanted me to wait, and again asked me to wait to allow them to focus on the peace agreement with the UAE, and possibly with other countries as well.”

READ: The Gulf’s recognition of Israel opens new doors, but will kill the dream of an Arab Jerusalem

“The insistence on sovereignty and including it in the president’s official plan is a huge alteration. It changed the cards.”

The Israeli PM insisted that he will never uproot any illegal settlement from the occupied Palestinian West Bank and insisted that there is not…