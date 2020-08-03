Israel’s Netanyahu condemns protests against him – Middle East Monitor

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck back on Sunday at presentations requiring his resignation, implicating protesters of squashing democracy and the Israeli media of motivating them.

Netanyahu, who was sworn in for a 5th term in May after an election, has actually frequently experienced press predisposition against him, and a few of the charges he deals with in a corruption trial associated to declared efforts to look for beneficial protection from media barons in return for state favours.

< img data-attachment-id ="278640" data-permalink ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20180219-israeli-police-probe-netanyahus-close-associates-over-corruption/15-2-2018-2/" data-orig-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/15-2-2018-2.jpg?fit=3780%2C2347&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-orig-size ="3780,2347" data-comments-opened ="0" data-image-meta=' {"aperture": "0","credit": "","camera": "","caption": "","created_timestamp": "0","copyright": "","focal_length": "0","iso": "0","shutter_speed": "0","title": "","orientation": "1"}' data-image-title ="cartoon" data-image-description ="" data-medium-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/15-2-2018-2.jpg?fit=500%2C310&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-large-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/15-2-2018-2.jpg?fit=933%2C579&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" class ="size-medium wp-image-278640 jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Netanyahu's corruption scandal-Cartoon[Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]" width ="500" height ="310" data-recalc-dims =(******************************************* )srcset ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/15-2-2018-2.jpg?resize=500%2C310&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1 500w, https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/15-2-2018-2.jpg?resize=1200%2C745&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1 1200w, https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/15-2-2018-2.jpg?w=1867&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1 1867w, https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/15-2-2018-2.jpg?w=2800.5&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1 2800.5w" data-lazy-sizes ="(max-width: 500px) 100vw, 500px" src ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/15-2-2018-2.jpg?resize=500%2C310&is-pending-load=1#038;quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" > < img data-attachment-id ="278640" data-permalink ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20180219-israeli-police-probe-netanyahus-close-associates-over-corruption/15-2-2018-2/" data-orig-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/15-2-2018-2.jpg?fit=3780%2C2347&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-orig-size ="3780,2347" data-comments-opened ="0" data-image-meta =' {"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright": "","focal_length":(****************************** ),"iso":"0",(**************************************** ): "0","title":"","orientation":"1"} ' data-image-title ="cartoon" data-image-description ="" data-medium-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/15-2-2018-2.jpg?fit=500%2C310&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-large-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/15-2-2018-2.jpg?fit=933%2C579&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" class ="size-medium wp-image-278640" src ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/15-2-2018-2.jpg?resize=500%2C310&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" alt ="Netanyahu's corruption scandal-Cartoon[Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]" width ="500" height ="310" srcset ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/15-2-2018-2.jpg?resize=500%2C310&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1 500w, https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/15-2-2018-2.jpg?resize=1200%2C745&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1 1200w, https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/15-2-2018-2.jpg?w=1867&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1 1867w, https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/15-2-2018-2.jpg?w=2800.5&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1 2800.5w" sizes ="(max-width: 500px) 100vw, 500px" data-recalc-dims ="1" >

.

Thousands ofIsraelis have actually been requiring to the streets, consisting of outdoorsNetanyahu’sJerusalem house, to demonstrationagainst declared corruption and financial challenge originating from lockdowns throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Netanyahu, who heads the conservativeLikud celebration, has actually rejected misbehavior in the 3 graft casesagainsthim

Criticising theprotests and media at the weekly cabinet conference,Netanyahu stated that while demonstrators represent their project as an effort to“preserve Israeli democracy, I see it as an attempt to trample democracy”

READ: Violent conservative goons attack anti- Netanyahu protests, 8 arrests made in Israel

“These demonstrations are fuelled by a media mobilisation, the likes of which I can’t remember,” he stated, implicating the Israeli …