Israel’s Netanyahu accused of promoting fake death threats to garner sympathy – Middle East Monitor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was accused by activists of promoting fake death threats to garner sympathy, i24 News reported.

Netanyahu, who is due to stand trial for corruption in workplace, tweeted a screenshot of the declared death danger, which was published on Facebook by the profile of a lady called ‘Dana Ron’, where she threatened to “put a bullet in his head”.

He tweeted: “Today I shall file a complaint against the threat attached hereby, that calls to murder me by ‘a bullet in the head.’” The confined Facebook post specified that “Bibi [Netanyahu’s nickname] requirements to be removed by force alone … Dictators are moved with a bullet in the head.”

However, when independent reporter and social activist Yossi Dorfman examined the claims, consisting of combing through Ron’s Facebook account to discover strange use patterns and possible links to the right, coming to the conclusion that the danger was possibly fake.

He tweeted: “Since I do not trust Bibi, I went to check who is this Dana Ron that he said he would file a complaint against for inciting murder.”

He continued: Is this a “false flag” workout in which an activity is camouflaged to blame another celebration?

Come with me for an investigator thread.”

1/16 pic.twitter.com/fO0NAGi8gf — Yossi Dorfman (@Yossi _Dorfman) July 30, 2020

His findings exposed that Ron had actually upgraded her bio two times in the area of a minute, and published anti-Netanyahu posts in fast succession, and there remained in reality numerous accounts under the name ‘Dana Ron’.

Dorfman then hypothesized that the account was fake and being utilized by Netanyahu’s affiliates or Netanyahu himself as a political tool.

These posts accompanied attacks on protesters by far-right Likud activists.

The more sceptical of the prime minister’s critics even more accused Netanyahu of lagging the post himself, planting a digital ‘false flag’.

Facebook’s Israeli head office validated that the profile remained in reality not genuine and allocated for removal.

This comes as Netanyahu deals with discontent and demonstrations from mad Israelis discontented with the federal government’s coronavirus reaction, and anti-annexation opposition.

In the current basic election, the 3rd in the area of a year, Netanyahu handled to stick to the premiership by the pointers of his fingers after negotiating with Kahol Lavan’s Benny Gantz, making him Defense Minister and ‘alternate Prime Minister’.

