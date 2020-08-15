Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs code for battling accountability – Middle East Monitor

The Israeli Ministry for Strategic Affairs is moving its focus from combating the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement (BDS), to combating deligitimisation.

It was at first developed in 2006 for Avigdor Lieberman, and he was offered the function of collaborating security, intelligence and diplomatic efforts relating to strategic risks, consisting of Iran, and reported straight to the prime minister at the time, Ehud Olmert.

One of the “strategic threats” it concentrated on in the last few years was the growing BDS motion. In 2015, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, in result, that the motion was the “new Iran”, alerting that his nation is dealing with an “international campaign to blacken its name.”

Rather than to acknowledge that this was because of Israel’s actions, he declared that: “It is not connected to our actions; it is connected to our very existence,” including that Israel was being singled out and held to unreasonable requirements.

This accompanied the consultation of Gilad Erdan (2015-2020) to head theMinistry for Strategic Affairs He has actually now transferred to the post of Israeli ambassador to both the United States and the United Nations.

During his period, the ministry led Israel’s charge to target the BDS motion through identifying it and those who support it as “anti-Semitic” and …