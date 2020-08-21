Israel’s largest arms manufacturer targeted in London by Palestine Action activists – Middle East Monitor

Palestine Action activists, a direct action group opposed to Israel’s ruthless profession, targeted the London websites of its most significant arms business, Elbit Systems, in demonstration over the business’s supposed function in the “destruction, oppression and murder of indigenous people across the world.”

Activists covered 3 of the websites in red paint, in what appears to be an effort to symbolise its supposed function in the spilling of Palestinian blood, with messages getting in touch with the property manager to close down Elbit’s operation in the UK.

The Israeli arms manufacturer has 10 bases throughout Britain, consisting of 4 arms factories which produce parts for drones utilized in Israel’s ruthless profession of Palestine.

Elbit has actually been targeted for direct action numerous times by groups around Britain after its boasts at arms fairs that its weapons are battle-tested in Gaza, which has a mainly civilian population. Thousands of innocent Palestinian guys, ladies and kids have actually been eliminated in Israel’s military offensives.

The websites targeted by activists from Palestine Action consist of Elbit Systems HQ workplace in main London, in addition to their property manager’s HQ workplaces, LaSalleAsset Management in Mayfair Elbit’s factory, Elbit-Instro, was …