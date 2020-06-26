Israel’s incitement against the Palestinian curriculum – Middle East Monitor

In a surprising step, Norway chose to reduce its funding to the Palestinian Ministry of Education, claiming that the Palestinian Authority continues to print school curricula they say incites violence after an Israeli smear campaign that lasted several years. The campaign claims that the Palestinian curriculum contains terms encouraging armed attacks or mentions false facts about the history of Zionism in Palestine, such as for example the events of the Nakba and massacres committed by the Zionist gangs.

It just isn’t the very first time that Israel has waged an inflammatory campaign directed against the Palestinian curriculum. Pressure from its campaign resulted in the UN’s Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) issuing a report highlighting the context of the Palestinian school curricula and demanding Palestinians remove any such thing which incites violence inside their textbooks.

The EU has additionally begun investigating what it describes as incitement in Palestinian educational institutions, following requests by members of the European Parliament to look at what they considered inflammatory content in Palestinian textbooks. Their requests are based on the results of a report conducted by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se), which is charged with monitoring curriculum contents worldwide.

The inciteful Israeli narrative against the Palestinian school curriculum is dependant on a set of political and historical fallacies, the most important that is that Palestinian students learn in Maths just how to calculate the numbers of martyrs in the Palestinian uprisings using images of their funerals.

Israel claims that Arabic lessons require students to create words beginning with a certain letter and these include the words shahid (martyr) and hujoom (attack) and that in Physics, they learn about the rule of gravity through the use of the exemplory case of how to throw stones at Israeli soldiers using a slingshot. They also claim that in Islamic studies, they learn that the Buraq Wall -part of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and referred to as the Wailing Wall by Jews – is sacred to Muslims alone.

Israeli propaganda promotes the idea that Palestinian textbooks are packed with concepts of incitement to carry out armed attacks against Israelis, because those undertaking these attacks are mostly high school graduates, and they attend religious lectures in mosques and schools, which are institutions that contribute to directing Palestinian public opinion.

Israeli speakers declare that taking a look at what Palestinian educational institutions teach their students shows that they boost hating Israelis, which makes education a major aspect in encouraging armed attacks by spreading concepts of anti-Semitism and the hatred of Jews. They also claim they promote the idea that achieving coexistence between the Palestinian and Israeli people requires getting rid of the roots of hatred contained in Palestinian textbooks.

The quantities of Israeli incitement reach the point of condemning the fact that Palestinian students are learning their national history or that some of their schools, city centres, women’s institutions and public squares are named after their leaders or martyrs.

They believe that the Palestinian curriculum views the conflict with Israel as not being centered on its geographical size but rather based on the rejection of its existence as it is considered an occupation. The Green Line includes Tel Aviv, Haifa and Safad, while social studies books show the Palestinian borders to be between the Mediterranean and the Jordan River, between Lebanon and Syria, and between the Gulf of Aqaba and Egypt.

Israeli propaganda tries to use this campaign against the Palestinian curriculum to link it to the phenomenon of Islamophobia, so that you can raise the senses of Westerners and play on the emotions once they claim that these curriculums consider that self-sacrifice for the sake of Islam is really a supreme divine value, because God welcomes these martyrs, gives them a sacred position, erases their sins, raises their levels in heaven and provides them 72 virgins. They even declare that the Islamic Studies and Arabic books mentioned the phrase “I would be happy if I sacrificed myself in order to eliminate the occupiers”.

The media machine is promoting that it has found in modern times harsh and dangerous content against Jews and Israel in Palestinian textbooks, and a number of academic institutions have directed these results to many international bodies, including the EU and UNESCO, claiming that these concepts hinder progress toward a two-state solution for the two peoples and increases rates of declining and decreasing trust between them.

Many research institutes have spent a big chunk of the material and human resources to analyze Palestinian textbooks and curricula, especially the ones that reinforce concepts of jihad, and increase motivation towards what they consider “violence” and systematically demonising Israel. This is even after the curriculum was updated 36 months ago following international criticism, and it included changing 200 textbooks across all grades.

Palestinians in schools associated with the PA, private schools, or the UNRWA, reject Israeli claims about their curriculum and state that they truly are inaccurate, as their curricula are clear of promoting violence and incitement. The Palestinian Ministry of Education has publicly called on the United Nations to form international teams to look at their curricula on the condition that Israel agrees to possess theirs examined as well, but the latter rejected this offer. This has made the talk of the alleged incitement in Palestinian the curricula a broken record that’s on repeat and not worth standing by as the foundations of the Palestinian curriculum is linked to the Document for Independence of the Palestinian State and international resolutions.

Palestinians stress that their curricula don’t advocate violence, killing and abuse of men and women and do not classify them centered on their racial and ethnic backgrounds. They have worldwide standards they adhere to and adopt, and so they seek to fit the educational environment with the standards of worldwide organisations such as for example the UNESCO and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO). They also provide a curriculum document, that is considered a constitution because of their curricula because it is a reference for its religious, national and moral aspects.

It is interesting that Israel is waging an incitement campaign against Palestinian curricula while its own curricula are filled with anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian and anti-Muslim content and distorts their image, along with stressing the expansion plans for the self-proclaimed Jewish state. They also promote looking at the others from a position of power accompanied by hostility, superiority and humiliation, and therefore are based on text from religious books and the opinions of the major Jewish philosophers.

Those who examine the official Israeli textbooks see how Jewish Israelis see themselves and Gentiles (a Jewish religious term talking about non-Jews), particularly Arabs. They see themselves as heightened and superior and others as servants and backwards. They associate negative traits with Arabs and Muslims, such as for example stupidity, failure, dirtiness, brutality, robbery and their tendency for vandalism, and therefore they have to be uprooted, according to their Israeli convictions.

