Israel’s false flag anti-Semitism – Middle East Monitor

“The anti-Semites will become our most dependable friends, the anti-Semitic countries our allies”– thus spoke the creator of Zionism, Theodor Herzl.

Herzl was far from the only Zionist to promote for an alliance with anti-Semites, and this malign pattern still holds today.

In Ukraine, for instance, Israel has actually been arming and training the Azov Battalion, an emphatically anti-Semitic, neo-Nazi militia.

One of Israel’s greatest political and ethical allies in today day is Christians United for Israel, an organisation which, based upon suspicious figures, declares a subscription of some 6 million fans.

The Christian Zionist group was established by John Hagee, A United States televangelist and mega-pastor with a financially rewarding line in “end times” faith books, DVDs and other various product. Hagee as soon as preached that Adolf Hitler was “a hunter” sent out by God to go after the Jews “back” to Palestine in order to end up being colonial inhabitants and discovered the State of Israel.

Evangelical Christian Zionists like Hagee have a disturbingly anti-Semitic faith which prophetises that, at the end of history, the Jews will be divided in between those who transform to Christianity en masse, and those who are destined the intense pits of hell.

And yet, Hagee is a.