Israel’s demographic obsession is at the forefront of the agenda yet again – Middle East Monitor

An article in Haaretz last week highlighted the possibility of young Israelis emigrating, which brought Israel’s obsession with demography to the forefront of the agenda yet again. More than 70 years since Israel was established in Palestine, its leaders, political parties and strategists are still trying to persuade Jews from around the world to migrate to the “Jewish state” in order to achieve demographic supremacy over the indigenous Arabs. They also need the skills that such migrants might have. Jewish immigrants are the lifeblood of the colonial state and they enter the country at the expense of the Palestinian people and their homeland.

Researchers agree that there are reasons for the decline in Jewish immigration, not least the fact that they feel secure in their home countries and the attractions that Israel has to offer, especially the economic benefits, are not so great. Conferences in Israel between 2000 and 2019 urged decision-makers to prioritise Jewish immigration, which was falling, while the Palestinian population witnessed high growth rates inside Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The focus has switched to attracting Jews from India and Argentina over the past two decades, following the decline of immigrants from highly developed…