Israel’s defence sales reach $7.2bn – Middle East Monitor

Israel’s arms sales reached $7.2 billion in 2019, the Defence Ministry mentioned on Monday.

“Despite the intense International challenges and competition, we have managed to keep Israel among the world’s top 10 security exporters with a market share of over $7 billion,” mentioned Yair Kulas, head of the ministry’s exports and defence cooperation division.

According to a ministry report cited by the Jerusalem Post, exports to Asia Pacific made up 41 per cent of sales, Europe 26 per cent, North America 25 per cent, and 4 per cent every for Africa and Latin America.

Exports included several types of weapons and defence techniques resembling radars and digital warfare techniques, missiles and air defence techniques, drones and UAVs, weapon stations and launchers and ammunition and armaments.

In latest years, Israel confronted accusations of promoting weapons to regimes which are accused of committing human rights abuses together with Myanmar.

