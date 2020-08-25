Israel’s deals to ‘transfer’ Palestinians are simply thinly-disguised ethnic cleansing – Middle East Monitor

It appears that Israel is not pleased with driving 750,000 Palestinians from their houses and land in 1948, and another 400,000 in 1967; nor with its numerous massacres of Palestinian civilians. It is, in reality, working to expel much more Palestinians with a view to clearing the land of its native residents having actually understood long earlier that Palestine was never ever “a land without a people for a people without a land” as Zionist propaganda would have us think.

It is not a surprise, for that reason, to discover that the federal government of Golda Meir (1898-1978) looked for to “encourage” 60,000 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to move to Paraguay in South American with payments that would have cost the profession state countless dollars. According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, recently-released secret papers from 1969 provide information of the plan.

Is it a coincidence that these files have been launched now, in the wake of the “deal of the century” and the increasing Arab normalisation with the profession state? Moreover, why Paraguay?

With 53 years’ of hindsight, we can state that the reality that the plan did not proceed does not imply that it is off the table for ever. Israel has actually constantly searched for “alternative homelands” for the Palestinians so that the profession can be finished with as much of Palestine …