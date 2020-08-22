Israel’s coronavirus chief urges Ukraine to ban Jewish pilgrimage By Reuters





JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The head of Israel’s coronavirus job force has actually asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to ban a yearly pilgrimage in which Hasidic Jews go to the main Ukrainian town of Uman over issues the website might end up being an infection hotspot.

Tens of countless Hasidic Jews descend on Uman every Jewish New Year to go to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, who restored the Hasidic motion and passed away in 1810. This year, Jewish New Year events range fromSept 18-20.

The Ukrainian and Israeli federal governments have actually currently provided a joint declaration pleading with pilgrims to cancel their journeys, however big crowds are still preparing to fly.

Ronni Gamzu, Israel’s lead consultant on coronavirus, has actually now sent out a letter to Zelenskiy, prompting him to act.

“A gathering of this sort, at such troubled times, is expected to generate mass events of infection of tourists and local Ukrainian residents, turning into a heavy burden on local medical systems, while thousands more are expected to come back to Israel and further spread the virus,” Gamzu stated in the letter seen by Reuters on Saturday.

“I urge you to enforce a ban on these celebrations this year, as part of the entire global community’s effort to stop this horrific pandemic,” he stated.

On …