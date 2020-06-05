Israel’s annexation plans threaten Palestinian national project – Middle East Monitor

The head of Hamas’ Office within the Diaspora, Maher Salah, yesterday warned that Israel’s plans to annex greater than 30 per cent of the occupied WestBank represent an actual “threat” to the Palestinian national project.

In a televised speech, Salah stated the Israeli annexation plan would open “new doors of conflict, increase friction and destroy all projects to settle the conflict and peaceful solutions that the world has invested in for decades.”

“We as Palestinians, inside and outside Palestine, will not allow this occupation to turn the West Bank into scattered cantons. The West Bank is ours, we are its people and protectors, and Jerusalem is our eternal capital and we will protect it with our blood,” he added.

The senior Hamas official stated the Oslo Accord is lifeless and the Palestinians have to start out planning for a brand new national program.

