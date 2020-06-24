Israel’s annexation plan relies on the obvious limitations of the PA’s response – Middle East Monitor

The Zionist plan to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank comes in the midst of a complex Palestinian reality at a few levels. Perhaps the most prominent challenges facing the Palestinians while they stand up to the annexation is the new wave of coronavirus infections. This is compounded by the latest delay in paying salaries, for which there’s absolutely no clear end up in sight.

All of this combines to produce many citizens sceptical of the leadership. Although indulging in conspiracy theories on this issue involves obsession, exaggeration and a lack of understanding, it really is based on ordinary Palestinians’ lack of confidence in the PA as well as doubts about the measures it really is taking, and also its media and news reports.

The PA is essentially responsible for damaging the trust between it self and the general public, but the result is that folks on the street are deeply worried about the Covid-19 developments and theories linked to it, despite the undeniable fact that most of these theories are false. In reality, the official infection statistics cannot be fake and the PA might have no curiosity about claiming that the virus has spread in the areas under its get a grip on.

As for the salary delays, it’s not known how serious the matter is, given that this interruption has coincided with the annexation plan. However, the PA is already facing financial hardship, but we don’t know if it is so severe that it can’t pay civil servants their salaries. The reality facing Palestinians now could be the lack of salaries for tens of thousands of them on one hand and the failure of the already shattered economy as a result of the coronavirus on the other, to an unprecedented level within the West Bank. This has a direct impact on the ability and potential to challenge the annexation plan because it creates many issues that divert attention from any possible resistance to Israel’s illegal proposal.

This have not prevented the PA’s media discourse from including a whole lot of exaggeration and intimidatory rhetoric when talking about its preparations to confront the annexation. The tone seems to be intended to reassure a domestic audience that the authority is prepared for the confrontation and ready to thwart the plan. The facts are that none of its alleged actions will result in any such thing tangible on the ground, especially when we note that this tone is bound so as never to jeopardise international legitimacy also to preserve the peaceful nature of any protests. The sub-text is that the PA will be the first to stand in the way of any armed challenge to Israel’s annexation of Palestinian territory.

This policy achieves nothing in the face of a threat as serious as the annexation plan, specially when the most significant result will soon be the end of any remaining window of opportunity for a viable independent state, imposing a fresh reality that doesn’t take envisage any Palestinian presence in historic Palestine whatsoever. It looks like the PA is going in to a fight unarmed and unprepared. If it had been relying on a mass public response to its calls, it had been mistaken. Apart from the fact that the aforementioned challenges will hinder any such move, the average man or woman is not convinced of the usefulness of such protests.

If the PA is actually willing to confront the annexation plan, then it must let go of many of the prohibitions it imposes on the people before doing whatever else, and allow them to do what it is struggling to do, as an alternative of forcing everyone determined to confront Israel to stick to its self-imposed and incredibly obvious limitations. The latter may prevent any popular deterrent action, disrupt public confidence in both the possibility and usefulness of such action as long as the PA exists, and reassure Israel that its latest colonial invasion will not provoke a new resistance reality with explosive and escalating results.

The views expressed in this article participate in the author and do not of necessity reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.