Israel’s ‘annexation’ plan only supported by US – Middle East Monitor

No other country, apart from the US, supports Israel’s annexation plan for occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to “annex” the illegal Jewish-only settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, on the basis of the so-called Middle East peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump in January.

Territories Netanyahu plans to annex constitute about 30% of the West Bank.

Netanyahu’s annexation plan, aimed to be launched on July 1, collapsed due to objection of the coalition partner and Defense Minister Benny Gantz to the way of implementation, in addition to due to the insufficient US administration’s approval.

While Israeli prime minister said Israeli and US officials continue steadily to discuss the beginning of “annexation”, people close to Netanyahu told local media the plan could be implemented later this month.

