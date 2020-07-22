Israelis protest against PM Netanyahu – Middle East Monitor

Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in West Jerusalem yesterday demanding his resignation, Anadolu Agency reported.

This comes as Netanyahu’s graft trial resumed on Sunday after a two-month break amid mounting protests over his alleged corruption and handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Netanyahu, the first serving Israeli prime minister to go on trial, was indicted in January for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three cases. He continues to deny all charges, accusing the media and legal officials of a witch-hunt. According to Israeli law, Netanyahu is under no obligation to resign unless he is found guilty.

READ: Prosecution of Israel occupation is a major test for ICC, Palestinians Abroad says