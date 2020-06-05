Israeli warplanes strike targets in central Syria – Panorama

Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli assault close to a central city on Thursday that triggered explosions and a big hearth in the realm, AP reported, citing state-run media.

According to the Syrian information company SANA, the Israeli airstrike occurred close to the city of Masyaf in the Hama countryside. There was no rapid phrase on casualties or injury from the assault.

Residents in neighboring Lebanon reported listening to the Israeli warplanes flying at low altitude over components of the Mediterranean nation, on their option to bomb in Syria.

The airstrike is the newest in a collection of Israeli assaults in Syria in the previous few weeks, regardless of the coronavirus pandemic gripping the area, and comes amid rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group in Syria, in addition to alongside the Lebanon-Israel border.

Syria has accused Israel of finishing up at the very least seven airstrikes in the previous two months alone, believed to have focused Iranian and proxy pursuits.

There was no rapid remark from Israel on Thursday’s reported strike in Syria.